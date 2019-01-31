Deadline looms for APS mail-in election | KOB 4
Deadline looms for APS mail-in election

Marian Camacho
January 31, 2019 12:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—People in Albuquerque have just a few more days to make sure their ballots for the APS mail-in election make it to the clerk’s office.

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover says the ballots have to be received by her office no later than 7 p.m. Feb. 5.

The clerk’s office will be open Saturday, Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for voters who would like to hand-deliver their ballot.

Voters can also deliver them to the clerk’s main office located at 1 Civic Plaza on the 6th Floor or to the Voting Warehouse located at 2400 Broadway SE Building H.

Reminder: There will be no in-person voting on Feb. 5 as this is an “all-mail-ballot” election.

According to the clerk's office, they have received 101,050 ballots so far.

53,136 ballots have been returned as "undeliverable."

Click here for more information on the ballot questions. 

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 31, 2019 12:34 PM
