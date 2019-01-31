Deadline looms for APS mail-in election

Voters can also deliver them to the clerk’s main office located at 1 Civic Plaza on the 6th Floor or to the Voting Warehouse located at 2400 Broadway SE Building H.

Reminder: There will be no in-person voting on Feb. 5 as this is an “all-mail-ballot” election.

According to the clerk's office, they have received 101,050 ballots so far.

53,136 ballots have been returned as "undeliverable."

Click here for more information on the ballot questions.