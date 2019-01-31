Deadline looms for APS mail-in election
Marian Camacho
January 31, 2019 12:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—People in Albuquerque have just a few more days to make sure their ballots for the APS mail-in election make it to the clerk’s office.
Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover says the ballots have to be received by her office no later than 7 p.m. Feb. 5.
The clerk’s office will be open Saturday, Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for voters who would like to hand-deliver their ballot.
Voters can also deliver them to the clerk’s main office located at 1 Civic Plaza on the 6th Floor or to the Voting Warehouse located at 2400 Broadway SE Building H.
Reminder: There will be no in-person voting on Feb. 5 as this is an “all-mail-ballot” election.
According to the clerk's office, they have received 101,050 ballots so far.
53,136 ballots have been returned as "undeliverable."
