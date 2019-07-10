APS employees to get pay raise

“At the city, at the state and now at APS, the biggest pay increases are being offered to the highest paid employees,” he said.

Reedy's contract states that she is entitled to the same average raise as teachers.

On average, APS teachers will see an 11% increase, along with librarians, nurses, social workers and counselors.

The school district also has about 30 employees who make six figures. APS officials said they will get 6% raise.

Altogether, the raises will cost taxpayers about $45 million.

Most of the money will come from the state.

However, $6.5 million will come from the district's operating budget.

Reedy said the raises will help the district recruit more employees.

“As everyone has come to learn, the nation is facing a teacher shortage,” she said. “These raises will better position Albuquerque Public Schools to attract and retain teachers as well as others in critical positions such as principal, nurses, counselors and police officers."

Gessing doesn’t believe better pay guarantees that students will receive a better education.

“Will this be good for APS? Will this be good for the students that go to APS schools? I hope so,” Gessing said. “I'm concerned that we don't have anything in this current evaluation system that, anything in the pay increase package that actually requires improved performance."