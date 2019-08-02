APS expects e-sports to expand to more schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools wants to expand its e-sports program.
Last year, eight teams competed in state. This year, the district expects to have teams from almost every high school.
Dave Ryan and Larry Stewart coach e-sports. They say the sport is expanding, noting that it’s now a recognized activity by the New Mexico Athletic Association.
“It's gaining traction,” Stewart said. “It's easily doubled in size and interest and the support from the schools."
Max Todd, a senior at La Cueva High School, said there a lot that goes into competitive gaming.
“Helps me out a lot with building leadership abilities, teamwork skills and also just making a bunch of friends,” he said.
There are a lot of opportunities for gamers. Universities are now offering scholarships for elite gamers.
