APS expects e-sports to expand to more schools

“It's gaining traction,” Stewart said. “It's easily doubled in size and interest and the support from the schools."

Max Todd, a senior at La Cueva High School, said there a lot that goes into competitive gaming.

“Helps me out a lot with building leadership abilities, teamwork skills and also just making a bunch of friends,” he said.

There are a lot of opportunities for gamers. Universities are now offering scholarships for elite gamers.