APS expects e-sports to expand to more schools

KOB Web Staff
August 02, 2019 06:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools wants to expand its e-sports program.

Last year, eight teams competed in state. This year, the district expects to have teams from almost every high school.

Dave Ryan and Larry Stewart coach e-sports. They say the sport is expanding, noting that it’s now a recognized activity by the New Mexico Athletic Association.

“It's gaining traction,” Stewart said. “It's easily doubled in size and interest and the support from the schools."

Max Todd, a senior at La Cueva High School, said there a lot that goes into competitive gaming.

“Helps me out a lot with building leadership abilities, teamwork skills and also just making a bunch of friends,” he said.

There are a lot of opportunities for gamers. Universities are now offering scholarships for elite gamers.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 02, 2019 06:25 PM
Created: August 02, 2019 04:30 PM

