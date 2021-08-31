APS fires former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools has fired former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, according to the outside counsel for APS.

Williams Stapleton is suspected of pocketing public money through her work at APS. According to a filed warrant, she is under investigation for racketeering, money laundering and receiving illegal kickbacks. She was the director and coordinator of Career and Technical Education at APS.