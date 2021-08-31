APS fires former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton

Photo: New Mexico Legislature|
KOB Web Staff
Created: August 31, 2021 03:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools has fired former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, according to the outside counsel for APS.
Williams Stapleton is suspected of pocketing public money through her work at APS. According to a filed warrant, she is under investigation for racketeering, money laundering and receiving illegal kickbacks. She was the director and coordinator of Career and Technical Education at APS.
Prior to this, Williams Stapleton was among a dozen APS employees on leave with pay. Other employees included administrators, teachers and clerical staff.
Williams Stapleton resigned from the New Mexico House of Representatives on July 30. The Bernalillo County Commission appointed Kay Bounkeua to fill the District 19 House of Representatives seat last week.
