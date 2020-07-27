APS forced to operate with less money

On top of losing $10 million last year due to a decline in enrollment, the district believes it will lose about $10 million more due to lower enrollment this year. Future cuts due to the state's economy are estimated at $10 million-$25 million.

Recently, the state cut $700,000 from the district's transportation budget.

The district says it needed that money to get kids to and from school safely.

The district is still hoping to get money from FEMA to help play for personal protective equipment.

"We're going to need anything you can imagine-- from extra cleaning supplies to masks to sanitizing machinery," said APS spokesperson Monica Armenta.

Armenta said the district will try to use federal money to offset costs.

"Albuquerque Public Schools is currently looking at different resources on how we might be able to get some help in paying for some additional resources necessary without having to tap into the operational budget," Armenta said. "And the operational budget for APS is mostly personnel."

APS has not been forced to layoff anyone. The district also does not have a hiring freeze in place. However, officials say they are being careful about what jobs they post.