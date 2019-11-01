APS giving free books to 11,000 students

Students in all grades at more than 50 APS schools will get to choose three books from more than 40 culturally responsive titles in Spanish and English during the coming weeks.

Each student gets to pick out three books. The titles include Wonder Woman, The Hate You Give and Enrique’s Journey.

The largest giveaway was held on Friday at Atrisco Heritage Academy, where more than 1,300 high school students are eligible to receive books.

High School Junior Alexandra Jaquez told KOB the books give students characters to look up to.

"And you realize the things they have to go through and the things they used to overcome – you can use it as your own in your life and you can talk to someone and you can open up to someone because you feel heard and you feel like you're not alone in this.

APS director of library services, Rachel Altobelli, told KOB, “It’s really important and it’s a thing we care a lot about.”

“So we’ve been working hard the past 3 years that wherever our students are…they have access to books that they can see themselves in and that reflect their lives and their experiences,” she added.

Organizers said they’ll continue distributing books to 66 schools over the next two months.

