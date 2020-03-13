APS: Grab & Go meals will be available for students at over 80 locations

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All New Mexico public schools have been canceled, starting Monday, for three weeks. The governor's office said in a news release that the closure of K-12 public schools is in response to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
In response to that threat, Albuquerque Public Schools has identified 89 sites where Grab & Go meals will be provided to students during the three-week closure. Meals will be available starting Monday.
Parents and students will be able to pick up meals via a drive-through line at the entrance of the following schools:
APS officials say no one should be entering schools to retrieve food. Students must be present to receive a meal, but they are not required to go to the school they attend. They can go to the most convenient school for them.
Students are New Futures School are the only exemption to the above protocol. They will only be able to access meals at New Futures.
There have been 10 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus reported in New Mexico.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at (855) 600-3453. If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518.
