APS: Grab & Go meals will be available for students at over 80 locations
APS: Grab & Go meals will be available for students at over 80 locations

APS: Grab & Go meals will be available for students at over 80 locations

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 13, 2020 01:17 PM
Created: March 13, 2020 01:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All New Mexico public schools have been canceled, starting Monday, for three weeks. The governor's office said in a news release that the closure of K-12 public schools is in response to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. 

In response to that threat, Albuquerque Public Schools has identified 89 sites where Grab & Go meals will be provided to students during the three-week closure. Meals will be available starting Monday. 

Parents and students will be able to pick up meals via a drive-through line at the entrance of the following schools: 

  1. Pajarito 
  2. Los Padillas 
  3.  George I Sanchez
  4. Rudolf Anaya
  5.  Navajo
  6. Barcelona 
  7. Harrison 
  8. Carlos Rey
  9. Truman
  10. Mary Ann Binford
  11. Rio Grande 
  12. Kit Carson
  13. Amijio
  14. Atrisco 
  15. Helen Cordero
  16. Alamosa 
  17. Jimmy Carter
  18. Valle Vista
  19.  Lavaland 
  20.  John Adams
  21. West Mesa
  22.  Painted Sky
  23. SR Marmon
  24. Tres Volcanes 
  25. Chaparral 
  26.  Marie Hughes
  27. Monroe  
  28. Sierra Vista 
  29.  Seven Bar 
  30. Alameda 
  31. Taylor
  32.  Los Ranchos 
  33. Taft 
  34. Alvarado 
  35. Macarthur 
  36. Mission Avenue 
  37. La Luz 
  38. Valley  
  39. Garfield 
  40.  Cochiti 
  41. Duranes 
  42. Reginald Chavez
  43. Abq High
  44.  Lew Wallace
  45.  Washington
  46. Longfellow 
  47. Dolores Gonzales 
  48. Eugene Field 
  49. East San Jose
  50.  Lowell
  51. Kirtland
  52. Highland HS
  53. Jefferson 
  54. Montezuma 
  55. Whittier 
  56.  Wilson
  57. Wherry 
  58. Emerson  
  59. Van Buren 
  60. La Mesa 
  61. Manzano Mesa
  62. Apache 
  63. Kennedy 
  64. Hawthorne
  65. Mark Twain
  66. Inez
  67. Hayes
  68. Grant 
  69. McCollum 
  70. Chelwood
  71. Eubank
  72. Collet Park
  73. Hoover
  74. Mitchell 
  75. Sombra
  76. Zuni
  77. Bel Air 
  78. McKinley
  79. Hodgin
  80. Gov Bent
  81. Cleveland 
  82. Comanche 
  83. Arroyo del Oso
  84. Eg Ross 
  85. Dennis Chavez
  86. Georgia O’keeffe 
  87. A Montoya
  88. Zia 
  89.  New Futures                                      

APS officials say no one should be entering schools to retrieve food. Students must be present to receive a meal, but they are not required to go to the school they attend. They can go to the most convenient school for them.

Students are New Futures School are the only exemption to the above protocol. They will only be able to access meals at New Futures.  

There have been 10 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus reported in New Mexico.

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at (855) 600-3453. If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518. 


