APS: Grab & Go meals will be available for students at over 80 locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All New Mexico public schools have been canceled, starting Monday, for three weeks. The governor's office said in a news release that the closure of K-12 public schools is in response to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

In response to that threat, Albuquerque Public Schools has identified 89 sites where Grab & Go meals will be provided to students during the three-week closure. Meals will be available starting Monday.