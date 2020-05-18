APS graduation rate continues to improve for fourth straight year

Officials say that the graduation rate has improved by 8.4% since Raquel Reedy became the APS superintendent. She plans to retire at the end of this school year.

“When we look at graduation rates, we need to look at trends, and I am happy to see we are trending upwards because that means more students are graduating,” Reedy said. “Our goal, of course, is to keep this trend going so that more and more of our students earn their high school diploma. I am convinced that even after I retire, the district will continue on this positive trajectory.”