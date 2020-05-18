APS graduation rate continues to improve for fourth straight year | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 18, 2020 01:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The graduation rate at Albuquerque Public Schools has improved for the fourth straight year, according to new data released by the New Mexico Public Education Department. 

In four years, the graduation rate has increased by 4%. It increased by .5% this past year, inching up to 70.1%. 

Officials say that the graduation rate has improved by 8.4% since Raquel Reedy became the APS superintendent. She plans to retire at the end of this school year. 

“When we look at graduation rates, we need to look at trends, and I am happy to see we are trending upwards because that means more students are graduating,” Reedy said. “Our goal, of course, is to keep this trend going so that more and more of our students earn their high school diploma. I am convinced that even after I retire, the district will continue on this positive trajectory.” 

To see the graduation rates by high school, click here.


