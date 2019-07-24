APS has hundreds of positions open ahead of school year

“I think, anecdotally, we're seeing it already,” Torgerson said. “Certainly with folks, in terms of retention, because they also had a bump at the hire end."

The salary for starting teachers went from $36,000 annually to $41,000 a year.

Still, there's 257 educator positions that need to be filled, Torgerson said is about par for the course at this time of year.

“We'll have, certainly, contingency plans for the classrooms so the classrooms are staffed,” Torgerson said. “But, these are positions that the principals want to have for their programs."

One of the biggest needs is for special education teachers.

As of July, APS had 136 special education jobs posted.

Last year, Torgerson said 88 teachers from the Philippines covered numerous special education jobs.

This year, APS is looking to fill those same jobs at home.

“Right now, we're really focusing locally, to try and build capacity locally,’ Torgerson said. “And certainly with salary increases, we hope it's going to help to do that."

