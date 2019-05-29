APS hiring teachers, nurses

Like other districts across the country, APS has been affected by a shortage of teachers. However, Torgerson believes an increase in pay will help with recruiting.

As KOB previously reported, state lawmakers approved a massive spending plan which included a six percent pay increase for district employees including teachers.

"Taking that minimum salary from $36,000 to $41,000 is certainly going to help with our recruiting efforts to bring teachers on board," said Torgerson.

APS is currently looking for 130 special education teachers, 68 high school teachers, 66 middle school teachers, and 118 elementary school teachers.

The district will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will also be another job fair in July at Rio Grande High School.

For more information and for a look at the openings, visit www.aps.edu/jobs.