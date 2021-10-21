APS holding job fair to fill more than 700 open positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s largest school district his holding a job fair next Monday with more than 700 open positions.

"It's very typical to start a new school year with hundreds of positions,” said Monica Armenta, a district spokesperson. “The difference is that those positons are usually filled within a matter of weeks and that hasn't happened this year. So we are very much in a different set of circumstances than we've ever been before and it has everything to do with the pandemic."