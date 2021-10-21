APS holding job fair to fill more than 700 open positions

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s largest school district his holding a job fair next Monday with more than 700 open positions.
"It's very typical to start a new school year with hundreds of positions,” said Monica Armenta, a district spokesperson. “The difference is that those positons are usually filled within a matter of weeks and that hasn't happened this year. So we are very much in a different set of circumstances than we've ever been before and it has everything to do with the pandemic."
Out of the 722 open positions, 134 are elementary, middle and high school teachers, and 150 are for special education teachers.
The district is also hiring 182 educational assistants as well as nurses, police officers, bus drivers, food service workers, maintenance workers, and custodians.
"So anyone looking to take a new path, who's interested in a very rewarding career that has good benefits, possibility for growth and the opportunity to impact the community might want to consider some of those jobs that we have available," said Armenta.
To just deal with the teacher shortage, Armenta says administrators are currently serving as substitute teachers while the district works to hire more permanent teachers.
But Armenta says the competition for workers keeps getting tighter.
"The challenge is that everyone's looking for the same workers and the constraints are a little different in public education because you have to pass a background check, salaries are pretty much predetermined, and we don't always have signing bonuses," she said.
