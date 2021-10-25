APS holds job fair to fill 700 job openings

Hundreds of teachers still need to be brought into classrooms as the middle of the semester approaches. According to the district's job listing site, they need:

70 elementary school teachers

36 middle school teachers

27 high school teachers

151 special education teachers.

"I think it's a nationwide shortage and unfortunately education has been part of the impact,” said Rivera.

Sandra Cox, who attended the job fair, said she was looking to get into the classroom.

"I'm currently student teaching and so I need to find a job come next semester. So January. I'm hoping someone here is hiring high school history teachers,” Cox said.

She said she sees the high demand for teachers as job security.

"I know New Mexico really needs good teachers, so I'm just hoping I get to be one of them,” said Cox.

There are hundreds of jobs available right now on the APS job postings website.