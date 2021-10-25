APS holds job fair to fill 700 job openings | KOB 4
APS holds job fair to fill 700 job openings

Colton Shone
Updated: October 25, 2021 05:13 PM
Created: October 25, 2021 03:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's already a couple of months into the school year, and New Mexico’s largest school district is still grappling with a teacher shortage. Not only that, but hundreds of other jobs also need to be filled.

Several schools across APS have open positions – including teachers, nurses, educational assistants, bus drivers, custodians and more.

"What we're doing is on-the-spot interviewing and making offers today,” said Jessica Rivera, director of Employee Relations and Staffing at Albuquerque Public Schools.

Hundreds of teachers still need to be brought into classrooms as the middle of the semester approaches. According to the district's job listing site, they need:

  • 70 elementary school teachers 
  • 36 middle school teachers
  • 27 high school teachers 
  • 151 special education teachers. 

"I think it's a nationwide shortage and unfortunately education has been part of the impact,” said Rivera.  

Sandra Cox, who attended the job fair, said she was looking to get into the classroom.

"I'm currently student teaching and so I need to find a job come next semester. So January. I'm hoping someone here is hiring high school history teachers,” Cox said.

She said she sees the high demand for teachers as job security. 

"I know New Mexico really needs good teachers, so I'm just hoping I get to be one of them,” said Cox. 

There are hundreds of jobs available right now on the APS job postings website.


