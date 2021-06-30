APS honors longtime police sergeant killed in hot air balloon crash | KOB 4
APS honors longtime police sergeant killed in hot air balloon crash

Colton Shone
Updated: June 30, 2021 05:14 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 01:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools honored its longtime police sergeant who was killed in Saturday's hot air balloon crash.

Officials held a last radio call ceremony for Sgt. Martin Martinez Wednesday morning.

"He was a very loving and kind guy, our department is going to feel it remendously," said dispatcher Monica Maito.

White doves were released during the ceremony – a symbol showing Martinez's spirit is free.

APS said everyone called him "Marty," and he came to the district's police force in 2003 after retiring from the Albuquerque Police Department. He was stationed at Valley High School before he became a sergeant.

At the end of the ceremony, black and blue balloons were then released into the sky.

Watch the video above to hear the final call for Sgt. Martinez.


