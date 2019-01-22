Albuquerque hosts fair to support school choice in NM | KOB 4
Albuquerque hosts fair to support school choice in NM

Christina Rodriguez
January 22, 2019 11:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Students and families are encouraged to learn what Albuquerque schools have to offer at the annual School Choice Fair.

Representatives from elementary, middle and high schools will be available to provide information and answer questions. The School Choice Fair features traditional public schools, as well as public charter schools, public magnet schools and other alternatives. 

The event is part of National School Choice Week, which lasts from Jan. 20 through Jan. 26.

National School Choice Week started in 2011 in order to give parents access to all education options available for their children.

The fair will be at the Albuquerque Convention Center today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

