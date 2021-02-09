APS in need of bus drivers

APS also uses contractors to fill transportation needs and said they need time to bring back their employees. However, it's a balancing act, because there are so many unknowns.

"We don't want to ask our contractors to bring employees back on and then be in a situation where we don't have the children going to school and then we have to make sure that we still keep up our end of paying the contractor without any riders on the bus," Blakey said.

APS is hiring at a time when New Mexico has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.