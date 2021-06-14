APS is hiring for multiple positions

Jamesha Begay
Updated: June 14, 2021 01:50 PM
Created: June 14, 2021 10:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools is hiring for numerous staff positions with benefits.
“Albuquerque Public Schools is a great place to work,” said APS Human Resources Chief Todd Torgerson. “Not only do you earn a good wage, get a really good healthcare plan and retirement benefits, you also play a role in education and enhancing the lives of future generations.”
Job openings include:
Job openings are updated regularly here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company