APS kicks off superintendent search meetings

“To make sure that we throw that net out as far as we can to get as many voices as possible in the process to identify the kind of qualifications, the kind of person, the kind of leader you want to lead Albuquerque Public Schools,” she said.

The Board of Education hopes to name a new superintendent by early spring to offer a transition period before current superintendent Raquel Reedy retires in July.

“Every last thing that you can imagine that impacts the life of a student, staff and families falls on the shoulders of the superintendent,” Armenta said.

To find the list of future community meetings for the superintendent search, click here.