APS kicks off superintendent search meetings

Nathan O'Neal
Created: November 18, 2019 06:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Public meetings to help find Albuquerque Public Schools a new superintendent kicked off Monday night.
The first meeting at Sandia High School is the first of many public meetings to craft the profile of the next pick.
“In terms of the vitality of the city and the success of our students, it all goes back to what kind of management and leadership we have at the school district,” said Monica Armenta, APS communications executive director.
Armenta said the search is intended to be a community effort.
“To make sure that we throw that net out as far as we can to get as many voices as possible in the process to identify the kind of qualifications, the kind of person, the kind of leader you want to lead Albuquerque Public Schools,” she said.
The Board of Education hopes to name a new superintendent by early spring to offer a transition period before current superintendent Raquel Reedy retires in July.
“Every last thing that you can imagine that impacts the life of a student, staff and families falls on the shoulders of the superintendent,” Armenta said.
To find the list of future community meetings for the superintendent search, click here.
