APS kicks off week of in-person graduation ceremonies

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 10, 2021 01:10 PM
Created: May 10, 2021 09:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — High school graduation week begins Monday in Albuquerque.
Nearly all 21 high schools have events planned throughout the week.
All of the ceremonies will happen outdoors – either at Civic Plaza or at Nusenda Community Stadium in northwest Albuquerque.
Graduates will be limited to four guests each in accordance with the state's public health orders.
APS said each guest will be required to have an admission wristband, which will be distributed to graduating seniors by their schools.
All of the events will also be livestreamed online and posted here.
For more information, visit the APS website.
