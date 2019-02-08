APS launches podcast, uses first episode to talk about suicide

Patrick Hayes

February 08, 2019 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Earlier this week, Albuquerque Public Schools launched a podcast called Open Book to discuss issues surrounding the school district.



The first episode talks about suicide and young people.



According to the state’s Department of Health, nearly 100 people between the ages of 10 and 24 killed themselves in 2017 which is a dramatic increase compared to previous years.



Mark Goodrum hosts the podcast and told KOB, "I know that's touched me three times in my life. Suicide. When we started working on this episode I came to realize that it's touched a lot of people in our community – too many.”



Goodrum is a retired APS teacher and hopes the podcast encourages people to talk about suicide.



Meanwhile, Victoria Waugh-Reed, the district’s crisis resource counselor, said she receives up to 1,400 referrals a year.



However, she said, that’s a good thing because it means people are looking out for each other.



“It's a hard conversation to have but to lower our suicide rate and save people's lives we have to be brave and have that courage to have some sort of conversation whether it's let me get you help, I want to help, what's going on," she said.



The state’s Public Education Department also has a program that addresses suicide and bullying prevention. It includes urging school districts to use a state website with a list of resources.



For more information on PED’s program, visit https://webnew.ped.state.nm.us/bureaus/safe-healthy-schools/bullying-prevention/



To listen to the podcast, go to http://www.aps.edu/communications/aps-open-book-podcast