APS lays out path forward following superintendent's retirement announcement
Patrick Hayes
October 09, 2019 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Public Schools Board laid out its plan Wednesday to replace superintendent Raquel Reedy when she retires in June 2020.
Under Reedy's leadership, the district saw several achievements including an 8% increase in graduation rates. APS also expanded programs for preschoolers.
Moving forward, district officials hope to have a replacement identified around March 2020.
"We'll certainly have forums for the community,” school board president Dr. David Peercy. “We'll get a lot of input from our stakeholders in terms of the kinds of characteristics of a superintendent we would like to have."
A salary for the new superintendent has not been determined.
Reedy, who received an 11% raise over the summer, makes $276,000 annually.
The board's president said that’s below the national average for a district the size of Albuquerque’s.
“You can imagine it's going to be somewhere in the range of where we are -- maybe it's a little less than what Raquel is making now because she's had five years of experience,” Peercy said. “We don't know what the experience is going to be for the people that come in. That will be part of the negotiation of the contract."
