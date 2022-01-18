APS leaders address cyberattack

Immediately after the attack last week, Elder says the IT department made an emergency request for up to $300,000 for assistance from private security firms.

"What will happen is we move on, we learn exactly what happened, how it happened, and then we can build the defenses on that,” said Elder.

He believes the district’s defenses constantly need to change and adapt to hackers’ innovative attempts.

"I don't know that people really understood how much or how many attacks occur on school systems,” said Elder. “And then when we did move to virtual, we just created more points of access."

Elder also commented on what he believes state and federal officials could do to help APS, and other vulnerable districts across the state and country.

"I wonder if they shouldn't be convening in some sort of federal or state task force to really look at how they're funding and providing resources for our IT teams so that we are better informed and have the resources at our fingertips that we need to protect that information,” said Superintendent Elder.

Students will have to make up the two missed days from last week at the end of the semester.