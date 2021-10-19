APS leaders expected to testify in Williams Stapleton corruption trial

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 19, 2021 08:47 AM
Created: October 19, 2021 08:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – More than a dozen APS leaders are expected to testify in the corruption trial of former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.
A witness list filed with the Second Judicial District Court showed 58 potential witnesses, including APS Superintendent Scott Elder and nearly 20 other current and former APS employees and officials who interacted either directly or indirectly with Williams Stapleton regarding her company, Robotics Management Learning Systems LLC.
Williams Stapleton faces 28 criminal charges for allegedly stealing money from APS and using RMLS to funnel the money into her personal bank accounts. Her next court date is Nov. 18 and her trial is set for December 2022.
