APS leaders expected to testify in Williams Stapleton corruption trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – More than a dozen APS leaders are expected to testify in the corruption trial of former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.

A witness list filed with the Second Judicial District Court showed 58 potential witnesses, including APS Superintendent Scott Elder and nearly 20 other current and former APS employees and officials who interacted either directly or indirectly with Williams Stapleton regarding her company, Robotics Management Learning Systems LLC.