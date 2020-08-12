APS leaders give insight into online learning

“We are recommending that teachers spend at least three hours a day providing online instruction to students, which we will call synchronous, or live instruction,” said Madelyn Serna Mármol, Associate Superintendent of Equity, Instruction, Innovation, and Support for APS.

The district posted online that, “students also will have time to complete assignments, practice activities and meet with teachers when they need extra help or guidance.”

Armenta said teachers will tell students what their schedule will be like for live class and for the other assignments.

Students could have one day to complete an assignment or much longer, and there could be homework on weekends. Grades are back to normal. They’re no longer pass-or-fail like in the spring.

On the topic of attendance, the district posted online that, “students are expected to attend their online classes daily and turn in assignments, just as they would during a more traditional school year. Attendance during remote learning is based on engagement. This could include logging into learning platforms.”

Armenta said a child can be counted as absent if they don’t show up for a live class. Attendance on other days could involve completing assignments.

“Attendance during remote learning is based on the extent to which a student has engaged in remote learning,” Serna Mármol said.

APS leaders are encouraging any families with questions to contact their child’s school or teachers. They will be addressing every family’s technology concerns between now and Aug. 21.

The state has told school districts they can begin in-person learning after Labor Day. At the last APS Board of Education meeting, members said they plan to discuss the possibility of extending online learning beyond Sept. 7 during their Aug. 19 meeting.



