APS leaders give insight into online learning

Tommy Lopez
Updated: August 12, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: August 12, 2020 09:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools began the school year Wednesday, as leaders continue to work to make sure all students have the technology they need for the online-only instruction.
The school district said Aug. 24 is the first day that students are expected to begin learning online. Until then, school leaders will be communicating with families and teachers may begin posting assignments.
“Students should begin work as soon as it’s assigned. Aug. 24 is the deadline for all classes to be immersed in distance learning,” spokesperson Monica Armenta said.
Some parents were complimentary of the organization for the first day of school, others still have questions for what online learning will look like.
“We are recommending that teachers spend at least three hours a day providing online instruction to students, which we will call synchronous, or live instruction,” said Madelyn Serna Mármol, Associate Superintendent of Equity, Instruction, Innovation, and Support for APS.
The district posted online that, “students also will have time to complete assignments, practice activities and meet with teachers when they need extra help or guidance.”
Armenta said teachers will tell students what their schedule will be like for live class and for the other assignments.
Students could have one day to complete an assignment or much longer, and there could be homework on weekends. Grades are back to normal. They’re no longer pass-or-fail like in the spring.
On the topic of attendance, the district posted online that, “students are expected to attend their online classes daily and turn in assignments, just as they would during a more traditional school year. Attendance during remote learning is based on engagement. This could include logging into learning platforms.”
Armenta said a child can be counted as absent if they don’t show up for a live class. Attendance on other days could involve completing assignments.
“Attendance during remote learning is based on the extent to which a student has engaged in remote learning,” Serna Mármol said.
APS leaders are encouraging any families with questions to contact their child’s school or teachers. They will be addressing every family’s technology concerns between now and Aug. 21.
The state has told school districts they can begin in-person learning after Labor Day. At the last APS Board of Education meeting, members said they plan to discuss the possibility of extending online learning beyond Sept. 7 during their Aug. 19 meeting.
