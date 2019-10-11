APS looking to hire hundreds of full time teachers and substitutes

"There's a lot of teachers who call-in,” said substitute teacher Jessica Robertson. “Family emergencies come up and there have been times they've have to pull EA's from my class or another class just to fill-in for a substitute because we don't have enough subs to cover for every teacher that misses.”

APS is working with a temp agency to recruit more substitutes and educational assistants. Applicants do not need to hold a degree to qualify.

"So you don't have to have a degree which is a great thing,” said Tricia Davis, client lead at Kelly Staffing. “So if you want to work with children, all you have to do is have at least 60 credited hours and then go to one of our workshops and get a certification. Of course there's a fingerprint process."

The temp agency will hold a hiring event at Cottonwood Mall Saturday. For more information about the event, click here.