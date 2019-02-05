APS mail-in election coming to a close
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The APS mail-in election is coming to a close. All ballots are to be turned in to the Bernalillo County Clerk by 7 p.m. today.
The district is asking voters to weigh in on a $900 million bond/mill levy package that would increase property taxes by about five percent.
According to district officials, the money would go to renovate and repair aging schools as well as update security, technology, and educational equipment.
Ballots can be turned in to the clerk's main office on the 6th floor at 1 Civic Plaza, or at the Voting Warehouse at 2400 Broadway SE Building H.
