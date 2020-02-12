APS may remove character pillars from student handbook | KOB 4
APS may remove character pillars from student handbook

Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 12, 2020 07:15 PM
Created: February 12, 2020 04:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Board of Education Policy and Instruction Committee wants to make changes to Albuquerque Public Schools’ student handbook.

The committee is looking at removing the six pillars of character. The pillars include trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

According to documents reviewed by KOB 4, a community member wants the pillars taken out because “APS personnel do not model these characteristics for the students."

A retired teacher said the pillars promote good behavior, but promotes a double standard.

“In my experience, it didn't make the worst kids much better, it didn't make the best kids much better but the kids in the middle, who weren't really thinking what kind of person I want to be -- and get them thinking about that -- they do behave,” Ched MacQuigg said.

The committee will make its recommendation to the Board of Education. However, no final decision has been made about the potential change.


