APS: More than 10,000 students were absent Thursday

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 21, 2022 09:52 AM
Created: January 21, 2022 09:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools are dealing with an abundance of issues related to COVID-19.
According to an APS spokesperson, 10,466 students – or around 1-in-7 students – were absent Thursday.
Districtwide, there has been a 5% drop in attendance when comparing last week to the equivalent week in 2020 before the pandemic.
Last week, the weekly case count surpassed 1,000 cases for the first time during the pandemic. The district reported 1,068 cases last week.
