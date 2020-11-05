APS officials express budget concerns

But this year, districts across New Mexico are seeing a decrease in enrollment.

“If they don’t change that funding formula, we’re looking at huge budget concerns.” said Scott Elder, interim superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools.

Elder said APS saw a 5,000 student decrease this year. Elder said the funding formula usually works, but not this year.

"It works but not in a pandemic," Elder said. "Not when parents are choosing to home school their children or keep them home until it’s safe for them to return.”

The district is asking lawmakers to decide on a different way to fund schools, at least for next year.

Their letter says, "“if budgets continue to decline, we cannot operate. If the virus continues to spread in our communities, opening schools will cost more money, not less.”

We want them to have a world-class education but for that to happen, funds have to flow," Elder said. "We have to have the people, we have to have the devices, and instructional materials that are necessary to help all our students.”

The 60-day session starts January 4.

