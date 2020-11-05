APS officials express budget concerns

Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 05, 2020 05:22 PM
Created: November 05, 2020 02:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's largest school district reports that it could lose tens of millions of dollars next year.
In a letter to state lawmakers, APS officials say hey stand to lose more than $30 million dollars.
“As the law stands now, the district will lose more funding for the 2021-2022 school year based on current enrollment, up to $35 million," the letter states.
Right now, districts get money based on the previous year’s enrollment.
But this year, districts across New Mexico are seeing a decrease in enrollment.
“If they don’t change that funding formula, we’re looking at huge budget concerns.” said Scott Elder, interim superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools.
Elder said APS saw a 5,000 student decrease this year. Elder said the funding formula usually works, but not this year.
"It works but not in a pandemic," Elder said. "Not when parents are choosing to home school their children or keep them home until it’s safe for them to return.”
The district is asking lawmakers to decide on a different way to fund schools, at least for next year.
Their letter says, "“if budgets continue to decline, we cannot operate. If the virus continues to spread in our communities, opening schools will cost more money, not less.”
We want them to have a world-class education but for that to happen, funds have to flow," Elder said. "We have to have the people, we have to have the devices, and instructional materials that are necessary to help all our students.”
The 60-day session starts January 4.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company