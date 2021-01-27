APS officials said they hope to start hybrid learning shortly after Feb. 8

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools officials said they hope to start hybrid-model learning shortly after Feb. 8, which is the earliest date Gov. Lujan Grisham will allow districts to bring back students in person.
On Wednesday, APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder said the district is looking at speeding up and potentially revising its re-rentry plan. The current plan will divide students into two groups have them attend class in-person twice a week. APS said they’ve also been working on getting school buildings up to code.
"So we may not be ready on Feb. 8, but we expect we'll be ready—we'll be able to come back in some form very soon thereafter,” Elder said. “Our students, family and staff will have plenty of notice. We have made it a point to be very transparent and communicative through the process."
In terms of safety, Elder said the district has enough protective equipment and cleaning supplies. Each building will undergo an inspection in preparation for reopening. Other concerns the district has are getting enough school bus drivers.
All teachers and staff will be asked to return unless they've received an official exception for medical reasons. They're also hoping teachers can get vaccinated before then. APS has been told that employees over 75 and nurses will definitely be vaccinated before Feb. 8
Under APS’s current plans, elementary students will phase in first followed by older students. Any family that wants to keep their children hope will also have the option to do so.
Elder said the school board will have the opportunity to vote on final plans next Wednesday, which is when officials will finalize exact re-entry dates.
