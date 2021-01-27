APS officials said they hope to start hybrid learning shortly after Feb. 8

In terms of safety, Elder said the district has enough protective equipment and cleaning supplies. Each building will undergo an inspection in preparation for reopening. Other concerns the district has are getting enough school bus drivers.

All teachers and staff will be asked to return unless they've received an official exception for medical reasons. They're also hoping teachers can get vaccinated before then. APS has been told that employees over 75 and nurses will definitely be vaccinated before Feb. 8

Under APS’s current plans, elementary students will phase in first followed by older students. Any family that wants to keep their children hope will also have the option to do so.

Elder said the school board will have the opportunity to vote on final plans next Wednesday, which is when officials will finalize exact re-entry dates.



