APS plans to build bus depot in new location after neighbors voice concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An East Mountains neighborhood is howling with joy after Albuquerque Public Schools announced they will look for other locations to build a voter-approved school bus depot.

"We've been elated and excited, exuberant, all those big feelings," said Amy Owen who lives near Rincon Loop just outside of Tijeras. She has been organizing with neighbors to stop APS from building a bus depot nearby. "We had a massive amount of support."