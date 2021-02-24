APS plans to hold in-person high school graduation ceremonies in May

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools is planning to hold in-person high school graduation ceremonies the week of May 10.
APS officials said the district's 13 comprehensive high schools will hold ceremonies at their schools. The seven magnet schools in the district will hold ceremonies at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center in northeast Albuquerque.
"If the public health order allows for larger crowds, APS may move graduation ceremonies for its comprehensive high schools to a larger facility," stated a release from the district.
