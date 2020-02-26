APS reminds school principals about immigration policies

Immigration attorney Eduardo Garcia told KOB 4 that there has been a recent increase in ICE activity in the Albuquerque area. Garcia did not say exactly how many arrests have recently happened, however he said it’s more than usual.

Additionally, officials with the city of Albuquerque’s Office of Equity and Inclusion said they received reports of a “ten-fold increase in the number of individuals arrested and detained in Albuquerque by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) agents.”

“We believe that people should feel safe calling the police, taking their children to school and to health care appointments, and participating in the civic life of their chosen community,” said a spokesperson with the city. “Albuquerque has a long and proud history of standing with immigrants and safeguarding the civil rights of all our residents, and we will continue to do so regardless of the scare tactics that the federal administration has chosen to use.”



