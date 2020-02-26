APS reminds school principals about immigration policies

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Officials with Albuquerque Public Schools are reminding principals about the district’s procedure if Immigration and Customs Enforcement attempt to enter APS property.
The district sent the following letter to principals about the matter:
“We want to remind you that ICE agents are not to enter Albuquerque Public Schools’ property to arrest or detain students or family members. We do not have the authority to deny a federal order or warrant signed by a judge. If ICE shows up at your school, you are not to defy them, but explain you need to contact your supervisor and APSPD. We will dispatch an officer to assist you and your Zone Associate Superintendent will help you as well.”
According to APS, the letter just serves as a reminder on district policy and was not prompted by any recent events.
Immigration attorney Eduardo Garcia told KOB 4 that there has been a recent increase in ICE activity in the Albuquerque area. Garcia did not say exactly how many arrests have recently happened, however he said it’s more than usual.
Additionally, officials with the city of Albuquerque’s Office of Equity and Inclusion said they received reports of a “ten-fold increase in the number of individuals arrested and detained in Albuquerque by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) agents.”
“We believe that people should feel safe calling the police, taking their children to school and to health care appointments, and participating in the civic life of their chosen community,” said a spokesperson with the city. “Albuquerque has a long and proud history of standing with immigrants and safeguarding the civil rights of all our residents, and we will continue to do so regardless of the scare tactics that the federal administration has chosen to use.”
