APS repairing weather damage to schools

The Associated Press
January 05, 2019 07:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Crews have been busy making repairs and removing water from flooding after dozens of Albuquerque public schools sustained broken pipes and other damage from recent winter weather.

Maintenance and operations executive director John Dufay told the Albuquerque Journal that the damage at 40 schools is going to cost the district more than $230,000.

About 15 schools have had problems such as boiler breakdowns or broken water lines that were relatively quick to repair but that an additional 25 schools had flooding or other more serious problems.

Monday is the first day of the school year's second semester and Maintenance and Operations Executive Director John Dufay says he expects most of the work to be done by then.

