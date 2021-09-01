APS responds to claim that school bus driver dropped student two miles from home

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 02, 2021 01:12 AM
Created: September 01, 2021 09:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Issac Ortega and his daughter shared their story to KOB 4, saying she was forced off her school bus far from home because of a crash that closed off the roads.
However, an APS spokesperson told KOB 4 that video from inside the bus shows the bus driver asking the girl multiple times if he was dropping her off at the correct stop on Isleta, and the girl replied yes.
In a statement, APS said "it's evident in the video that the driver does not force students off the bus. He talks with the student (shown on KOB) multiple times, asking if she is sure Isleta is her stop. She confirms it multple times."
The student attends a charter school in the South Valley. Even though it operates independently from APS, APS Transportation Services provides bus service for the school.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company