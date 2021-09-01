APS responds to claim that school bus driver dropped student two miles from home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Issac Ortega and his daughter shared their story to KOB 4, saying she was forced off her school bus far from home because of a crash that closed off the roads.

However, an APS spokesperson told KOB 4 that video from inside the bus shows the bus driver asking the girl multiple times if he was dropping her off at the correct stop on Isleta, and the girl replied yes.