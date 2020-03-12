APS, Rio Rancho Public Schools announce plans to deal with coronavirus outbreak | KOB 4
APS, Rio Rancho Public Schools announce plans to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 12, 2020 05:33 PM
Created: March 12, 2020 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools wants the public to know that it’s taking steps to protect students and staff from the coronavirus.

APS officials said they activated what they're calling the “Pandemic Team,” meaning they are evaluating all possibilities -- while taking direction from the Department of Health.

The student absence policy has also been changed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Students will no longer need to provide a doctor’s note after missing three days of class.

They want parents to know it’s OK to keep children home when they are sick.

Officials also said they are ramping up cleaning measures, especially in high-touch areas.

As of Thursday, no classes had been canceled due to the coronavirus. However, APS is keeping its options open.

“We take our direction from the Department of Health, so we don't know and they haven't given us, 'This is the level at what point we're going to advise schools are canceled,' so it could be that it could be at one school and that school itself would be canceled but we wouldn't cancel school across the district so we have to take our direction from the DOH,” said Dr. Kris Meurer, APS executive director for the Student Family Community Support Division.

APS is coming up with plans that include how students, who rely on free or reduced lunch, will still be fed should classes be canceled.

The district also announced all events and activities including sports, performances, competitions, and field trips are canceled. 

RIO RANCHO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Rio Rancho Public Schools is also taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

School will be closed on Wednesday, March 18 for a staff in-service day. Staff will receive training on remote learning should the school have to close campuses.

The district also announced it was suspending and prohibiting the following activities.

  • All athletic events, at home or away, through March 15, 2020, are cancelled or postponed. This cancellation of athletic events during this timeframe includes all FUA’s and any outside organization that uses RRPS athletic facilities. Athletic practices for RRPS students may still take place. (further guidance will be coming on athletic events after this weekend).
  • All student field trips (whether in-state or out-of-state) are cancelled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico. 
  • All fine arts performances (whether in-state or out-of-state) are cancelled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico. 
  • Both high school proms and school dances are cancelled or postponed for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico. 
  • The Phoenix and Crimson dinner banquets are cancelled or postponed until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico. 
  • The “A Jazz Night” Fundraiser is cancelled or postponed until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico. 
  • The Houses for Hounds project build scheduled for March 27 is cancelled or postponed until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico. 
  • Only essential school volunteers and visitors will be permitting on school campuses either for March and April, or until the Governor lifts the Public Health Emergency status for New Mexico.  


