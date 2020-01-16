APS, Rio Rancho schools on 2-hour delay; Santa Fe Public Schools closed

Joy Wang, Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 100 closures and delays were reported for Friday after a storm left streets covered with snow and ice.
Santa Fe Public Schools are closed Friday. Rio Rancho Public Schools and all APS schools are on a two-hour delay.
Drivers are cautioned to go slow on the interstates. Multiple crashes were reported Thursday.
Snow mostly fell over western, central and northeast New Mexico, while freezing rain was reported in the eastern plains.
The storm is expected to move out of the state Friday.
