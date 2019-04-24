APS rolls out text alerts to parents of high school students | KOB 4
Advertisement

APS rolls out text alerts to parents of high school students

Marian Camacho
April 24, 2019 11:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools is rolling out a new program Wednesday that will alert parents via text message if their child is not in class.

Advertisement

Parents should receive a "Welcome" message from APS Wednesday as a part of the new Texting Initiative.

APS says it's important for parents to know that if they do not receive the welcome text Wednesday, then they will not receive any of the text message alerts from the district, including emergencies.

Starting May 1, parents will begin receiving alerts via text if their child has an unexcused absence. Parents can reply "STOP" at any time to discontinue the texts.

The district believes text messaging will help APS get important information out to parents.

Click here to update your information with APS.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: April 24, 2019 11:07 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Border militia leader injured in alleged jail beating
Larry Hopkins
'Just come home, hito': Family member says teen murder suspect is not a bad child
'Just come home, hito': Family member says teen murder suspect is not a bad child
Mayor, neighbors react to death of postal worker
The family of Jose
Family troubled by new motion in double-murder case
Family troubled by new motion in double-murder case
Warrant: Teenager shot, killed mail carrier in SW Albuquerque
Warrant: Teenager shot, killed mail carrier in SW Albuquerque
Advertisement




NM secretary of state announces run for US Senate seat
NM secretary of state announces run for US Senate seat
Border militia leader injured in alleged jail beating
Larry Hopkins
Mayor, neighbors react to death of postal worker
The family of Jose
US measles cases hit highest mark in 25 years
US measles cases hit highest mark in 25 years
APS rolls out text alerts to parents of high school students
APS rolls out text alerts to parents of high school students