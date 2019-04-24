APS rolls out text alerts to parents of high school students
Marian Camacho
April 24, 2019 11:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools is rolling out a new program Wednesday that will alert parents via text message if their child is not in class.
Parents should receive a "Welcome" message from APS Wednesday as a part of the new Texting Initiative.
APS says it's important for parents to know that if they do not receive the welcome text Wednesday, then they will not receive any of the text message alerts from the district, including emergencies.
Starting May 1, parents will begin receiving alerts via text if their child has an unexcused absence. Parents can reply "STOP" at any time to discontinue the texts.
The district believes text messaging will help APS get important information out to parents.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: April 24, 2019 11:07 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved