APS, RRPS cancel school Thursday due to weather conditions

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 02, 2022 10:56 PM
Created: February 02, 2022 08:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Multiple schools announced closings due to a major winter storm.

All Albuquerque Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. Rio Rancho Public Schools also decided to cancel classes Thursday as the weather worsened Wednesday afternoon.

All Santa Fe Public Schools will be running on a two-hour delay for students and staff. Officials say this will provide additional time for buses to safely transport students to school. 

For more information on closings and delays across New Mexico, click here

STORM WATCH

