APS, RRPS lift mask mandates

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 17, 2022 05:05 PM
Created: February 17, 2022 03:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools and Rio Rancho Public Schools are both lifting their mask mandates, effective immediately.
Students and staff may choose to keep wearing masks, but it will be optional.
APS has seen a dramatic decrease in the number of COVID cases among students and staff, with the number last week less than a fifth of the number at the district’s peak in January, according to district officials.
Gov. Lujan Grisham cited a recent decrease in New Mexico’s COVID-19 cases when announcing the end of the indoor mask mandate Thursday.
School districts who have made announcements on mask mandate:
Face masks are now voluntary indoors at Rio Rancho Public Schools. Learn more at: https://t.co/fV0rUfkedK pic.twitter.com/CEdHmIpS1J— Rio Rancho Public Schools (@RRPS_EST1994) February 17, 2022
