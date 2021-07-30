APS, RRPS still looking to fill staff positions as school year approaches

"We have over 14,000 full-and-part-time workers," Monica Armenta, an APS spokeswoman, stated. "Out of that 14,000, you look at 800 vacancies still. Keep in mind that we're hiring everyday and some of those offers are now in progress, so there isn't anything that we're alarmed about. There are really no red flags at this point."

"For the most part, teacher positions are solid with teachers and principals," Armenta said. "It's the same industries that other people are having difficulties filling that we're facing this year with custodians and food service workers."