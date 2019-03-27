APS saves $4.5 million by going green | KOB 4
APS saves $4.5 million by going green

Patrick Hayes
March 27, 2019 10:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools wants to reduce its energy consumption by 20 percent by the end of 2024.

According to officials with APS, the district is almost there.

"So we are in year 5 of the 10-year goal and at year 5 we are at 98 percent,” said Robert Lazar, APS’ Water and Energy Conservation Coordinator.

Lazar told KOB that the district has saved about $4.5 million by conserving energy. However, saving money isn’t the district’s only goal – they also want to change the way students behave when it comes to saving energy.

"Students are changing their behavior – not only at school but they take what they learn and they bring it home,” he said.

According to APS, 20 schools have created energy teams called Building Buddies to teach kids about how to eliminate waste at their home or school.

Students take what they learn and apply it in presentations and energy patrols.

APS said they hope to expand the program to other schools in the coming years.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: March 27, 2019 10:35 AM
Created: March 27, 2019 08:53 AM

