APS: 8 schools will have extended school year
Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 11:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Eight Albuquerque Public Schools will be starting the 2019-2020 school year earlier.
APS officials just announced the list of schools that will have the extended school year, three of which were already on an extended school year calendar due to needing more rigorous intervention.
All eight schools will have their first day of school on July 29, with teachers reporting one week sooner. Other than the early start, the schools' calendars will remain the same for the remainder of the year.
Here is a complete list of schools impacted:
- Hawthorne Elementary
- Kirtland Elementary
- Los Padillas Elementary
- Navajo Elementary
- Pajarito Elementary
- Whittier Elementary
- New Futures High School
- School on Wheels High School
Hawthorne, Los Padillas, and Whittier were the three schools identified by the PED last year as needing More Rigorous Intervention, or MRI.
Click here for a look at the extended school year calendar.
In addition to the extended school year for the eight schools, 10 or so more schools will be offering supplementary summer programs. APS officials say more information on the schools impacted and the programs that will be offered will be released once students and parents are notified.
Marian Camacho
Updated: May 20, 2019 11:42 AM
Created: May 20, 2019 11:17 AM
