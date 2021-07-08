APS: School staff will receive COVID-19 bonus checks in August | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APS: School staff will receive COVID-19 bonus checks in August

APS: School staff will receive COVID-19 bonus checks in August

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 08, 2021 11:13 AM
Created: July 08, 2021 10:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Employees of Albuquerque Public Schools will receive a one-time bonus for their work during the pandemic, according to district officials.

"We are pleased to announce our renewed commitment to providing supplemental compensation of $1,000 to full-time staff and $500 to part-time staff for COVID-related work," a memo to all APS staff stated.

Returning employees will reportedly receive the one-time payment on August 20 via direct deposit.

The bonuses were intially expected to be disbursed in June, until the district had to backtrack due to concerns about the payments violating the state's constitution.

District officials thanked State Auditor Brian Colon for his support and collaboration on the new agreement.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

1 person in critical condition after crash in SE Albuquerque
1 person in critical condition after crash in SE Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 83 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 83 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque city council, mayor at odds over free bus fares
Albuquerque city council, mayor at odds over free bus fares
Japan bans fans at Tokyo-area Olympics venues due to virus
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (on-screen) and Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto, left, wave at the beginning of the five-party meeting in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP)
Ojo Spa Resorts looking to hire new employees as business booms
Ojo Spa Resorts looking to hire new employees as business booms