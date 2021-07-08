APS: School staff will receive COVID-19 bonus checks in August

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Employees of Albuquerque Public Schools will receive a one-time bonus for their work during the pandemic, according to district officials.
"We are pleased to announce our renewed commitment to providing supplemental compensation of $1,000 to full-time staff and $500 to part-time staff for COVID-related work," a memo to all APS staff stated.
Returning employees will reportedly receive the one-time payment on August 20 via direct deposit.
The bonuses were intially expected to be disbursed in June, until the district had to backtrack due to concerns about the payments violating the state's constitution.
District officials thanked State Auditor Brian Colon for his support and collaboration on the new agreement.
