APS school warns of TikTok challenges that could result in criminal charges

Adding, she has been talking about these so-called challenges with her kids every day who are also concerned about the pranks in school.

“Some of them are absolutely intended to hurt another person," said Lybarger.

An Albuquerque Public Schools spokesperson said they cannot comment about any specific case involving a student or the challenges themselves.

However, according to the APS student handbook, the consequences for battery and property damage could result in suspension, and criminal charges could also be filed. Students who remove the lug nuts from a car could face criminal property damage charges. If the driver didn’t notice and died because of the prank, the student could face manslaughter or murder charges.

As for students who expose themselves in school, they could be charged with indecent exposure. If the student is close to 18-years-old, the court could charge them as an adult and they would have to register as a sex offender.