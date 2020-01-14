APS schools given three different calendar options for school year

"Every staff will vote, every family will have the option of voting to decide whether they want to be able to which calendar they would like to be able to use," said Yvonne Garcia, associate superintendent.

Two of the schedules would extend the school year by ten days. Five days would be added at the beginning and end of the school year.

The other schedule would move students to a year-round schedule.

Reedy believes the different calendars could be a way to improve the district.

“New Mexico, APS and every other district in the state is behind, behind the rest of the nation in education,” Reedy said. “And we now have a unique opportunity to complement and to look at different ways to help our students be more successful."

The teachers union gave the district information to help create those calendars.

However, that doesn't mean the union will support a longer school year, which would also mean more money for teachers.

APS officials said they saw positive results in the schools were more days were added last year.

"These schools have shown early wins in the data with increased academic performance, better attendance, high-family engagement,” said Dr. Antonio Gonzales, associate superintendent.

School will have until the middle of February to decide which calendar they want to follow.

Click here to look at the calendar options