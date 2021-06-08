APS sees record number of students register for summer online school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to Albuquerque Public Schools, 5,600 students have registered to take courses through the district's online school called eCADEMY. Last summer, about 2,700 students signed up.

"Normally, we have 20 to 25 teachers on staff with the academy," said Amelia Milazzo, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for APS. "We had to hire an additional 70 teachers, so it's maxed us out."