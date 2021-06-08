APS sees record number of students register for summer online school

Casey Torres
Updated: June 08, 2021 01:43 PM
Created: June 08, 2021 12:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to Albuquerque Public Schools, 5,600 students have registered to take courses through the district's online school called eCADEMY. Last summer, about 2,700 students signed up.
"Normally, we have 20 to 25 teachers on staff with the academy," said Amelia Milazzo, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for APS. "We had to hire an additional 70 teachers, so it's maxed us out."
The rise in demand is largely due to failing grades over the last year. On top of that, students have become comfortable with online classes and registration is free this year.
"In past years, students had to pay up to 250 dollars per half credit," Milazzo said. "This year because of the really hard times our families are enduring, we felt very strongly that money should not be something that kept somebody from recovering that credit."
Milazzo said the district is using federal money to pay for the first term, which began this week, and the second term, which is set to begin June 28.
Registration for online classes is closed. Any APS seniors who did not enroll and still need a class to graduate are asked to contact the eCADEMY directly.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company