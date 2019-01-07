APS special election asks for increased property taxes | KOB 4
APS special election asks for increased property taxes

Marian Camacho
January 07, 2019 10:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Voters have one more day to register to vote or update voter registrations for APS's upcoming "All-Mail" election.

Ballots will be mailed out to residents tomorrow, Jan. 8. On the ballot will be three yes or no questions on a bond/mill levy package regarding current and future building projects, maintenance, security and more at Albuquerque Public Schools.

Passage of the three questions would increase property taxes by 4.7% bringing in a total of $900 million over the next six years. 

Per APS, below is a breakdown of costs to taxpayers based on property values:

Home Value Net Taxable Value Increase Per Month Increase Per Year
$100,000 $33,333 $5.56 $66.67
$150,000 $50,000 $8.33 $100.00
$220,000 $73,333 $12.22 $146.67
$280,000 $93,333 $15.56 $186.67
$350,000 $116,667 $16.44 $233.33

All ballots must be received by the clerk's office in person or by mail no later than 7 p.m. Feb. 5.

Click here for more information on the election.

Click here to check your Bernalillo County voter registration.

