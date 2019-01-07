APS special election asks for increased property taxes
Marian Camacho
January 07, 2019 10:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Voters have one more day to register to vote or update voter registrations for APS's upcoming "All-Mail" election.
Ballots will be mailed out to residents tomorrow, Jan. 8. On the ballot will be three yes or no questions on a bond/mill levy package regarding current and future building projects, maintenance, security and more at Albuquerque Public Schools.
Passage of the three questions would increase property taxes by 4.7% bringing in a total of $900 million over the next six years.
Per APS, below is a breakdown of costs to taxpayers based on property values:
|Home Value
|Net Taxable Value
|Increase Per Month
|Increase Per Year
|$100,000
|$33,333
|$5.56
|$66.67
|$150,000
|$50,000
|$8.33
|$100.00
|$220,000
|$73,333
|$12.22
|$146.67
|$280,000
|$93,333
|$15.56
|$186.67
|$350,000
|$116,667
|$16.44
|$233.33
All ballots must be received by the clerk's office in person or by mail no later than 7 p.m. Feb. 5.
Click here for more information on the election.
Click here to check your Bernalillo County voter registration.
