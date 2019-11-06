APS starts search for next superintendent

Board members agreed she has helped stabilize the district after previous superintendents cost the state’s largest school district hundreds of thousands of dollars in buyouts.

In 2014, Winston Brooks received a $350,000 buyout after resigning following a series of lawsuits and domestic disputes.

Then, in 2015, his replacement, Luis Valentino, resigned after getting criticized for hiring Jason Martinez who was then charged with child sexual assault.

Reedy recently received a hefty pay increase and is currently making about $276,000.

But, at least one board member told KOB 4 she thinks the next superintendent should make less.

“I think we should ask them what kind of salary they’re willing to take,” said board member Peggy Muller-Aragón.

Muller-Aragón also wants the next superintendent to be scored on student success.

And does not want the contract to include any kind of ‘buyout.’

“No golden parachutes,” she said. "That's taking money away from our kids in our schools, from our teachers. I' m not for that and the public is not for that and I think they've spoken pretty loud and clear about they want.”

The district said it plans to put out a request for a search firm in the near future.

It will also schedule a series of public forums so they can get community feedback.