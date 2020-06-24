APS still finalizing details of reopening plan

The guidance from the NMPED calls for schools to be open at 50% capacity, implement social distancing measures, reduce bus loads and create a plan for alternative lunch schedules. Most students and staff will also be required to wear a mask.

"It's going to take a lot of education on the parents' part, and on our part to help children, especially little ones," Elder said.

COVID-19 has created economic crisis that is impacting schools. APS has cut roughly $20 million from the 2021 budget.

Elder said they are also faced with skyrocketing costs associated with reopening.

Providing a mask to everyone in the district will cost $200,000, according to Elder. He said there will also be additional costs associated with providing learning tools and internet access to students.

The NMPED said districts will be required to submit three components before reopening:

Recognition they have read the reentry requirements

A plan for how they will prioritize and add additional instructional hours that were lost during the 2019-2020 school year

A remote learning plan

Childcare

Many working parents will be forced to find childcare for their children on the days they are not in school.

Elder said APS understands the concern, and will team up with community partners to help find solutions.

"We've had some great partnerships develop over the last few months with the city, or the county and a lot of our local community partners," he said. "Even during this pandemic, childcare has been provided so it's going to look different. It's gonna feel different, but we'll work with them as much as we can."

Elder said the district is also rolling out an online school for parents who don't feel comfortable sending their children to school.