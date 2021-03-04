APS student-athletes excited for opportunity to compete

Some fall sports, including football cross country and volleyball will have shortened seasons.

Baca may only have two games to prove he's worthy of a scholarship.

Soccer is among the fall sports that will have enough time to fit into an abbreviated NMAA schedule, which will also allow APS teams to participate in the state tournament.

Jaylan Romero, a standout player at Cibola, hopes she will be able to earn a scholarship.

While Jaylan's father is happy his daughter will get to play, he is disappointed that parents won't be allowed to watch from the stands.

"The bummer that comes with this is that parents or fans aren't going to be allowed to attend," said John Romero.