APS student-athletes excited for opportunity to compete

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 04, 2021 05:28 PM
Created: March 04, 2021 04:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A student-athlete who protested for the state to reconsider allowing APS to participate in sports is thankful he will be allowed to compete.
"We felt like we accomplished something," Connor Baca said about the state's decision to allow APS to participate in sports.
Connor is thankful, but he is still a little disappointed that the decision came late.
"We're incredibly grateful that we have the opportunity to be able to suit up again. But, you know? Fall sports did kind of get the short-end of the stick, because of this rule being enacted a little bit late," he said.
Some fall sports, including football cross country and volleyball will have shortened seasons.
Baca may only have two games to prove he's worthy of a scholarship.
Soccer is among the fall sports that will have enough time to fit into an abbreviated NMAA schedule, which will also allow APS teams to participate in the state tournament.
Jaylan Romero, a standout player at Cibola, hopes she will be able to earn a scholarship.
While Jaylan's father is happy his daughter will get to play, he is disappointed that parents won't be allowed to watch from the stands.
"The bummer that comes with this is that parents or fans aren't going to be allowed to attend," said John Romero.
